Bayelsa Police Command Gets New CP

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Okolo, has assumed duty at the Bayelsa State Police Command.

Okolo took charge on Monday, following the deployment of the erstwhile police boss, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng to Anambra State.

His posting was approved by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, who charged him to boost public safety in the state.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this via a statement said the IGP equally asked the new police commissioner to “bring his wealth of experience to bear in advancing the gains in crime prevention” in the Niger Delta state.

He also urged residents of the state to cooperate with the new police commissioner to enable him to succeed in his assignment.

The new police commissioner is a fellow of the National Defence College and hails from Onitsha in Anambra State.

Having earned a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Political Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, CP Okolo has vast experience in policing and community safety.

Prior to his new appointment, he held key positions within the Force cutting across administration, criminal investigations, operations, amongst others.

Okolo has previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit and the Head of IGP Monitoring Unit, amongst other positions.

He has also attended several courses (leadership and professional) within and outside Nigeria including the Tactical Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Strategic and Management Training Course at the INTERPOL Headquarters, France.