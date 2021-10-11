Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 78 New Cases, Two Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated October 11, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

Nigeria has recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday night in its daily update on the virus.

In the agency’s latest update, the cases were reported in 11 states of the federation.

Lagos had the highest number of cases – 22, Kaduna – 12, and FCT -10.

Others are Benue (9), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (4), Delta (4), Kano (4), Jigawa (3), Plateau (1), and Rivers (1).

To date, 207, 694 cases have been confirmed, 195, 274 patients have been discharged and 2,747 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos77,1374,12372,350664
FCT22,5041,54920,751204
Rivers12,28912612,009154
Kaduna9,7911409,57675
Plateau9,488889,33565
Oyo8,7115317,989191
Edo6,5215475,751223
Ogun5,369155,27480
Ondo4,5011314,27595
Akwa Ibom4,3423583,94044
Kano4,239644,061114
Kwara3,8991873,65062
Delta3,5358732,556106
Osun2,926182,82385
Enugu2,682642,58929
Gombe2,517972,37050
Nasarawa2,464802,34539
Anambra2,346142,31319
Katsina2,22032,18235
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Imo1,999831,87541
Abia1,975531,89626
Ekiti1,744601,65727
Benue1,7282731,43025
Bauchi1,626131,59617
Borno1,35641,31438
Bayelsa1,227311,16828
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,0341699820
Sokoto802876628
Jigawa5911456116
Cross River5871754624
Yobe50234909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara276212478
Kogi5032


