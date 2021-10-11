El-Rufai Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints Chief Of Staff As Commissioner

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday assigned new portfolios to some commissioners and senior officials of the state government.

He explained that the reshuffle was designed to help harness fresh energy for the government’s final lap, bring new insights, and enable the commissioners to have a more rounded experience of the government, said a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye.

Eight of the 14 commissioners swapped portfolios, although there were no changes in the Ministries of Finance, Justice, Health, Housing and Urban Development, Internal Security and Home Affairs, as well as Human Services and Social Development.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Muhammad Abdullahi, was redeployed to the Ministry of Planning and Budget Commission as commissioner – a position he held during the governor’s first term.

Other commissioners redeployed include Jaafaru Sani (Environment), Thomas Gyang (Public Works and Infrastructure), Halima Lawal (Education), Ibrahim Hussaini (Agriculture), Shehu Muhammad (Local Government), Kabir Mato (Business, Innovation, and Technology), and Idris Nyam (Sports Development).

Governor El-Rufai also appointed Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa, Muhammad Bayero, and Phoebe Yayi as administrators of the Zaria Metropolitan Authority, Kaduna Capital Territory, and Kafanchan Municipal Authority respectively.

This follows the passage of the law creating metropolitan authorities to manage the areas as organic cities.

Similarly, the governor approved the deployment of Umma Aboki as Permanent Secretary, Planning and Budget Commission; Murtala Dabo as Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission; and Abubakar Hassan as Director-General, Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA).

Others are Tamar Nandul as Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company; Khalil Khalil as Executive Secretary, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA); and Maimunatu Abubakar as General Manager, Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA).

“Amina Ladan will oversee the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA) following the redeployment of Engineer Muhammad Lawal Magaji to the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure,” the statement said.

“The government has also announced the appointments of Professor Mohammed Sani Bello as Chairman of the Local Government Service Board; Muhammed Muazu Muqaddas as Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA); and Dr Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu as Permanent Secretary.

“The governor has nominated Dr Ishaya Sarki Habu (Chairman), Aminu Yusuf Musa, Engineer Rabiu Tanko, and Rebecca Nnawo Barde as the new members of the Legislative Service Commission. Malam Nasir El-Rufai has conveyed the state government’s gratitude for the service of Aliyu Saidu, former DG-KADCHMA and Lawal Jibrin, former GM of KEPA who are leaving the government.”