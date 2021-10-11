Advertisement

MTN ‘Extremely Sorry’ Over Network Outage

Channels Television  
Updated October 11, 2021
A file photo of the MTN logo.

 

One of Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunications companies, MTN, has apologised for its service failures over the weekend.

Many MTN subscribers had been unable to make phone calls or access the Internet on Saturday.

“We are extremely sorry for the trouble you have faced in accessing our network,” MTN said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

“We understand how important remaining connected is for your personal and business needs and your frustration is completely justified.

“We are working tirelessly to restore all connection, as we have also made some progress. Kindly restart your phone if you’re still experiencing a downtime.”

Later, MTN said its “network is now restored.”



