Policewoman Missing As Hoodlums Attack Divisional HQ In Enugu

Yet-to-be identified hoodlums have attacked a police divisional headquarters in Enugu, authorities at the state command have said.

The affected facility is the Umulokpa Police Divisional Headquarters located in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

The whereabouts of a policewoman, attached to the facility, is unknown following the incident which occurred on Saturday evening.

Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Ndukwe explained that the assailants, in their numbers, attacked and vandalised vehicles and other items at the police facility.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Abubakar Lawal, was said to have led a team of senior police officers and commanders of the command’s tactical and operational units to the scene.

He ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and tactical teams of the command to intensify ongoing efforts to locate the missing policewoman and apprehend the assailants.

According to Ndukwe, residents of the state have been asked to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the location of the said security official, and arrest of the hoodlums.

In another statement, he confirmed the killing of a young man identified as Stephen Ajah by yet-to-be-identified armed men.

Although he did not state when the killing occurred, the command’s spokesman explained that the incident took place along the Ozalla-Agbani Road in Nkanu West LGA.

He said the victim was rushed to the hospital by police personnel who arrived at the scene where he was confirmed dead.

The remains of Ajah, according to Ndukwe, have been deposited at the mortuary while the police have begun an investigation to arrest the gunmen.