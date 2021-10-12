Chiwetalu Agu Regains Freedom From DSS Custody

Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has regained his freedom after spending four days in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) disclosed this on Tuesday via a statement issued by its spokesperson, Chinda Monalisa.

Agu was first arrested last Thursday by soldiers for wearing an outfit resembling the flag of Biafra during which he was also reportedly assaulted.

Shortly after, the military authorities issued a statement, saying the actor was apprehended after he publicly displayed his solidarity for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed separatist group.

After widespread criticism, the army freed the actor on Friday, after spending about 24 hours in detention.

But a few hours after his release by the army, he was arrested by the DSS for “further questioning,” he had remained in the custody of the security outfit since then.

However, the AGN said the actor’s release was as a result of efforts by its National President, Emeka Rollas, and other stakeholders.

According to the statement, Agu was excited after his release while appreciating God as well as the AGN leadership for coming to his rescue.

“The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS,” the statement read.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”