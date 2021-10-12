UEFA Seeks Candidates To Host Euro-2028

UEFA opened the process of finding a host for football’s 2028 European Championships on Tuesday with a final decision on who will be the host nation in September 2023.

National football federations have until March 2022 to declare their interest, with joint applications welcome from neighbouring countries.

UEFA have stipulated that any candidate must possess a “minimum of one stadium, preferably 2 stadiums, with at least 50,000 net seating capacity” with seven more at around 30-40,000.

Euro 2028 is set to take place over 51 matches and feature 24 teams, as did this year’s rescheduled Euro 2020 won by Italy.

AFP