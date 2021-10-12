Zamfara Assembly Suspends Two Members Over Alleged Involvement In Banditry

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended two of its members Yusuf Anka and Ibrahim Bakura, for their alleged involvement in banditry.

Anka and Bakura who represent Anka State Consultancy and Bakura State Constituency were suspended for three months, pending the conclusion of an investigation into the allegation against them.

Their suspension formed part of the resolutions reached on Tuesday during a plenary presided by the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya.

The duo have been directed to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, as well as security agencies assigned by law to probe them.

Leading the debate on the matter, the lawmaker representing Maru North, Yusuf Kanoma, drew the attention of his colleagues to the allegations against the two members, saying the House should not fold its arms and let such an act of misconduct thrive.

He alleged that the suspended lawmakers were celebrating when reports emerged that the father of the speaker was abducted, claiming that they connived with bandits to kill the former member representing Shinkafi Constituency, Muhammad Ahmad.

The lawmaker called on the security agencies to track the telephone lines of his suspended colleagues and listened to all their conversations.

He also asked the House to as a matter of urgency suspend them from all House activities for an initial period of three months, pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

Another member of the House, Nura Ali, from Birnin Magaji State Constituency, supported Kanoma’s position, saying detractors of peace in the state should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

In his remarks, Magarya also directed the House committee to fully investigate the allegations and report its findings in the next three months.