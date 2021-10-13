Dubai Chamber Hosts 6th Global Business Forum Africa

After a one-year COVID-19 delay, Dubai Chamber hosts the 6th edition of the Global Business Forum Africa.

The event which commenced on Wednesday brings together global business leaders to discuss the opportunities on the continent.

The two-day event holding at the Expo 2020 Dubai, will revolve around the theme Reset, Restore and Renew, with the new Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement highlighted.

President/CEO Dubai Chamber of Commerce, H.E Hamad Buamim in his opening remarks, said the event is significant as it will help open new doors in Africa to the business community in the UAE, “our efforts in Africa are bearing fruits”.

According to him, trade with Africa reached 50 billion dollars in 2020, the highest record in a decade, while Dubai Chamber recorded 16 percent growth in registered companies, 25000 companies in total, up from 12,000, which was the record as at the last edition of the Global Business Forum Africa 2019.

Buamim further notes that the aim of the GBF is to engage government leaders and businesses across the world, to collaborate on cross-border partnerships for growth.

Speaking on Dubai’s COVID- 19 experience, Buamim stressed that Dubai is looking to turn challenges into opportunities, announcing the government’s ambition to increase trade value to 2 trillion dirhams in the next 5 years.

The Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement also comes into focus.

The agreement which makes Africa the largest single trade market presents a unique opportunity to boost and diversify African exports, Buamin noted, adding that Dubai is looking to offer a hand in tourism, retail, tourism, logistics, etc

The Global Business Forum Africa is being attended by over 1,000 delegates from 55 countries.