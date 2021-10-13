Nigeria Records 175 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 175 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths.

The Nigerian Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday in its daily update of the virus.

The new cases were recorded in 11 states with topping the list – 73 cases.

Lagos had (34), Rivers (15), Gombe (13), Kano (10), Plateau (8), Katsina (6), Bauchi (5), Delta (5), Benue (4), and Nasarawa (2).

This now brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 208,153.

195,936 have, however, recovered from the virus while 2,756 have died.

Read Also: [COVID-19] Vaccinated Persons May Be Required To Take A Third Shot – Lagos Govt

With increasing talks about the potential of the virus to keep mutating, Nigerians may be required to up their dosage of the vaccine.

“We know that the vaccine is certainly protecting the population from severe disease and death. So the question is, as the virus is changing, it may require that we need to give you more than two doses,” the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Confirmed Cases By State