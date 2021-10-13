Advertisement

Nigeria Records 175 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated October 13, 2021
A photo of beds at one of the isolation centres in a state in Nigeria Photo: [email protected]

 

Nigeria has recorded 175 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths.

The Nigerian Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday in its daily update of the virus.

The new cases were recorded in 11 states with topping the list – 73 cases.

Lagos had (34), Rivers (15), Gombe (13), Kano (10), Plateau (8), Katsina (6), Bauchi (5), Delta (5), Benue (4), and Nasarawa (2).

This now brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 208,153.

195,936 have, however, recovered from the virus while 2,756 have died.

With increasing talks about the potential of the virus to keep mutating, Nigerians may be required to up their dosage of the vaccine.

“We know that the vaccine is certainly protecting the population from severe disease and death. So the question is, as the virus is changing, it may require that we need to give you more than two doses,” the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Confirmed Cases By State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos77,1934,17972,350664
FCT22,6451,61820,822205
Rivers12,33511812,063154
Kaduna9,8241429,60775
Plateau9,5081089,33565
Oyo8,7125257,996191
Edo6,5393445,972223
Ogun5,37055,28580
Ondo4,514644,35298
Akwa Ibom4,3423583,94044
Kano4,249624,073114
Kwara3,9041923,65062
Delta3,5418772,556108
Osun2,948202,84385
Enugu2,682642,58929
Gombe2,530582,42052
Nasarawa2,472882,34539
Anambra2,369172,33319
Katsina2,22662,18535
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Imo1,989731,87541
Abia1,975531,89626
Ekiti1,745461,67227
Benue1,7442641,45525
Bauchi1,631181,59617
Borno1,35641,31438
Bayelsa1,227111,18828
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,0361899820
Sokoto802277228
Cross River6051556525
Jigawa5921556116
Yobe50234909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara276212478
Kogi5032


