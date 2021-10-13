Police Parade 76 Suspects As Crime Rate Rises In Borno

The Borno State Police Command has paraded 76 persons suspected to be engaged in various criminal activities in the state.

This is according to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Abdu who disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists at the Police Headquarters in Maiduguri.

Abdu said the suspects were arrested at various locations within the metropolis and other parts of Chibok, Jere, Konduga and Mafa Local Government Areas.

According to the police commissioner, the Command also recovered fake naira notes amounting to N1.2 million in addition to firearms.

Other suspects were said to have been involved in the vandalisation of electrical cables, boreholes and appliances, use of fake license plate numbers among other acts.

“Criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, abduction/kidnapping, rape, possession of dangerous weapon, forgery and theft” are other crimes mentioned by the CP.

The police commissioner explained that the suspects would be charged to court.

He added: “Therefore, all the necessary activities of criminal merchants who are desperate to make a living at the expense of the law-abiding and hardworking people of the state, would not be tolerated.

“It is glaring to note that within just a month of my arrival as the Commissioner of Police, the Command has made a breakthrough in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state.”