President Buhari Appoints New CEO For NEPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as the new Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

The appointment is expected to take effect from November 27, 2021.

Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a Ph.D. in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.