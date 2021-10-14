Anambra Election: APGA Chairman Predicts Landslide Victory For Party

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has predicted a landslide victory for the party in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Victor Oye, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, hinged the prediction on the achievements of the party in the last eight years.

“November 6 election will be won by APGA and it is going to be a landslide victory,” Oye said. “Forget all the distractions you are witnessing today. Those people you thought have left the party, they love the party.

“They are still going to work for the party. In fact, the number of people we have supporting the party in Anambra State is enough to give us victory on November 6.”

According to Oye, there is no party that can confront APGA in Anambra State because the ruling party has delivered the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He listed the achievements of the party under the administration of the outgoing governor of the state, Willie Obiano.

The APGA chieftain noted that besides the construction of 102 roads and other infrastructural projects, Obiano built a brand new international airport in less than two years, a record that also has the second-longest runway in the country.

The governor also constructed the International Conference Centre that has 13,000 seaters, Oye said.

He added that the state government does not owe its workers their salaries

‘Ill-Advised Decision’

Oye took a swipe at the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, for dumping the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He described the decision as ill-advised.

He explained that Okeke’s exit from the party came as a rude shock to APGA despite the many benefits he enjoyed from Governor Obiano.

While noting that efforts were ongoing to reconcile the aggrieved deputy governor and other decampees, the party’s chairman recalled how Okeke secured his second term ticket on a platter of gold.

“For me, the man did not do well. His decision was ill-advised. Whatever might have caused that decision, it was ill-advised. He shouldn’t have taken that route.

“Obiano is the best governor you can work with. He is a very humble man, caring, understanding and tolerant. For me, I know that wherever he is today, he will be regretting.”