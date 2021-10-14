Advertisement

Bills To Establish North West/Central Devt. Commissions Scale Second Reading In House Of Reps

Channels Television  
Updated October 14, 2021
A file photo of members of the House of Representatives attends a plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja on November 24, 2020.

 

Two bills to establish the North Central and North–West Development Commissions, on Thursday, scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The commissions will be charged with the responsibilities to receive and manage funds from the allocation of the federation account.

The funds are expected to be used for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructural damages suffered by the regions as a result of the effects of communal crisis.

READ ALSOReps Ask Buhari To Declare Bandits, Sponsors As Terrorists

This is, in turn, expected to tackle ecological problems and the menace of poverty.

This comes after two related bills to establish development commissions in the southwest and southeast were passed in the green chamber.



More on Local

LIVE: Fountain Summit 2021

Wigwe, Emefiele Win Juris Law Award

NG Eagle Dispute: Air Transport Workers Seek Presidency’s Intervention

FG Hails German Govt On Repatriation Of Benin Bronzes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV