COVID-19: Nigeria Records 251 New Cases, Five Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 251 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Wednesday night in its daily update on the virus.

In the agency’s latest update, the cases were reported in 14 states of the federation.

The Federal Capital Territory had the highest number of cases – 78, Lagos – 46, and Kaduna – 27.

READ ALSO: Three Kidnapped Catholic Seminarians Regain Freedom

Others are Rivers (21), Imo (16), Edo (13), Delta (12), Plateau (10), Niger (7), Bauchi (6), Kwara (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Benue (3) and Nasarawa (2).

To date, 208,404 cases have been confirmed, 196,123 patients have been discharged and 2,761 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.