COVID-19: Nigeria Records 251 New Cases, Five Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated October 14, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

Nigeria has recorded 251 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Wednesday night in its daily update on the virus.

In the agency’s latest update, the cases were reported in 14 states of the federation.

The Federal Capital Territory had the highest number of cases – 78, Lagos – 46, and Kaduna – 27.

Others are Rivers (21), Imo (16), Edo (13), Delta (12), Plateau (10), Niger (7), Bauchi (6), Kwara (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Benue (3) and Nasarawa (2).

To date, 208,404 cases have been confirmed, 196,123 patients have been discharged and 2,761 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos77,2394,22572,350664
FCT22,7231,68820,828207
Rivers12,35612012,082154
Kaduna9,8511489,62776
Plateau9,5181189,33565
Oyo8,7125257,996191
Edo6,5522706,059223
Ogun5,37055,28580
Ondo4,514644,35298
Akwa Ibom4,3463163,98644
Kano4,249624,073114
Kwara3,9101983,65062
Delta3,5538872,556110
Osun2,948202,84385
Enugu2,682642,58929
Gombe2,530582,42052
Nasarawa2,474902,34539
Anambra2,369172,33319
Katsina2,22662,18535
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Imo2,004791,88441
Abia1,975531,89626
Benue1,7472671,45525
Ekiti1,745461,67227
Bauchi1,637241,59617
Borno1,35641,31438
Bayelsa1,227111,18828
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,0432599820
Sokoto802277228
Cross River6051556525
Jigawa5921556116
Yobe50234909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara276212478
Kogi5032


