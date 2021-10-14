Handball Premier League To Kick-Off Oct 20 In Abuja

The 2021 Handball Premier League will commence on October 20 and run till November 4 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The top-tier league in Nigeria, in its 4th edition, will feature 22 teams (12 male, 10 female) that will compete on round-robin basis for a chance to win the competition.

There will be live streaming of matches on HFN TV or Facebook and the Handball Federation of Nigeria YouTube channel.

Secretary-General of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Alhaji Maigidansanma Mohammed has emphasised the need for teams to conclude registration before the weekend.

“It’s going to be a better competition than last season and that is why I urge participating teams to ensure that they complete their transfer registrations so that there won’t be any hitches ahead of the commencement of the league,” Alhaji Maigidansanma said.

Read Also: [Unpaid Bonuses] D’Tigers, D’Tigress Money Ready To Be Disbursed – FG

Returning President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Mr. Samuel Ocheho has assured that this year’s edition will be used to improve on talent discovery and development.

“The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2021 will be better than the previous season and for us as a federation, we thank Prudent Energy And Services for keeping faith with us for the past four years,” Ocheho said.

“This will afford us the opportunity to continue to discover new talents with great potentials and help them to maximize it. We will not relent until we do so,” Ocheho concluded.

Promoted teams in the male category are Tojemarine of Lagos, champions of the National Division One League which was held in Benin City, Edo State and Police Machine while in the female category, Bayelsa Queens and Confluence Queens will join the league after their promotion from the National Division One League.