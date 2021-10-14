Lagos Govt Extends Period Of Traffic Diversion On Apapa/Oshodi Expressway

The Lagos State Government has extended the period of the diversion of traffic on the Apapa/Oshodi Expressway till October 30.

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the Commissioner for Transportation, announced this via a statement issued on Thursday.

Explaining the need for the diversion, the commissioner said the repair works on the Airport Flyover Bridge were still ongoing by the Federal Ministry of Works, despite its initial October 3 completion date.

According to him, the extension of the repair works on the bridge was to allow the concrete jacketing of the damaged bridge achieves maximum strength before opening.

He assured that the “main carriageway will be open as soon as the aforementioned process is completed as any form of haste will be detrimental to the progress made in restoring the structure back to the optimum standard.”

He advised Motorists to continue with the current traffic diversion plan involving the use of the alternate lanes freed up by the contractors during the course of the rehabilitation.

While lauding the citizenry for their perseverance in the face of simultaneous construction works within the state, Oladeinde appealed for more cooperation with the state government and its agencies on the field as it will speed up the projects and provide seamless movement in the nearest future.

The structure of the bridge was affected by the inferno that occurred in January 2021 as a result of a loaded PMS tanker that exploded in a fireball.