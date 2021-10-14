Over 13,000 Suspected Terrorists Surrender To Troops In Two Weeks – DHQ

The fight against insurgency in the country has gathered boost as over 13,000 suspected terrorists have surrendered to Nigerian troops in the last two weeks.

Providing an update on the military operations across the nation, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko said the figures include some members of the families of the suspects, including women and children.

He also explained that 29 suspected terrorists were killed within the period while 13 others were arrested.

“Troops of this operation have sustained aggressive posture with vigour in the North-East which yielded significant result. The series of land and air operations conducted in different operations across the North-East theatre have reduced the operational capabilities of the insurgents,” he said.

“With the period under review, several terrorist elements were neutralized and several others arrested alongside their informants and logistics supplies.

“Consequently, more terrorists have continued to lay down their arms and surrender to own troops with their families as they could no longer withstand the offensive operations within the theatre.

“With the period, a total of 29 terrorists were neutralized, 13 terrorists including their informants and logistics supplies were arrested in the course of these operations.”