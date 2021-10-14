Reps Pass Bills Establishing Devt. Commissions For North-West, North-Central

The House of Representatives has passed two bills to establish the North-Central and North-West development commissions.

The commissions are charged with the responsibilities to receive and manage funds allocated from the federation accounts.

The funds will be directed towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructural in the regions.

The commissions have become imperative, according to the lawmakers, due to the ecological and security challenges in the affected regions.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu, El-Rufai, Other Governors Call For State Police

It is also hoped that the commissions will help to reduce poverty in the regions.

This comes after two related bills to establish development commissions in the South-West and South-East were passed in the green chamber.

So far, bills to establish development commissions in the South-West and South-East, North-East, North-Central and North-West regions have been passed by the House.

A bill for the establishment of a South-South development commission is still in the works, after scaling second reading in March last year.