Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu, El-Rufai, Other Governors Call For State Police

Channels Television  
Updated October 14, 2021
(L-R) ,Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Governor of Ekiti State: Kayode Fayemi, and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele at the Ekiti State Economic Development and Investment Summit in Ekiti state. 14th October, 2021. Photo Tolani Alli.
The Governors were joined by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the event.

 

Four State Governors on Thursday called for the creation of state policing across the country.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanw-Olu was joined by his counterparts from Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Edo, Godwin Obaseki and Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi.

They made the call at the maiden edition of Ekiti State’s maiden investment forum in Ado-Ekiti.

“One point that we should not drop an eye on is the issue of state police,” Sanwo-Olu said. “We’ve all talked about it. We should not let this opportunity slip by again.”

READ ALSO: Ekiti’s GDP Higher Than Many African Nations – Osinbajo

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has spoken the minds of Governors collectively that we need multi-level policing arrangements,” Fayemi added.

Edo’s Obaseki noted that “we will not be able to run away from the fact that states will now have to play much more role in the entire value chain for security.”

For El-Rufai, the importance of segmenting police work even extends to the local government level.

“My colleagues have articulated it correctly,” he said. “And the APC through federalism committee has made the case that we need multi-level policing, not just state police, even local government police.”

Nigeria’s current policing system is controlled by the Federal Government.



More on Local

Reps Pass Bills Establishing Devt. Commissions For North-West, North-Central

Lagos Govt Extends Period Of Traffic Diversion On Apapa/Oshodi Expressway

Police Cannot Ban #EndSARS Protests – Falana

We Have Increased Ekiti IGR From N450m To N800m Monthly – Fayemi

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV