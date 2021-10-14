US Donates 3.5 Million Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines To Nigeria

A total of 3,577,860 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Nigeria from the United States.

This is according to a statement released by the United States Mission in Nigeria on Thursday.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is pleased to announce the arrival of 3,577,860 doses of Pfizer vaccine for the public health and benefit of the Nigerian people through COVAX, the worldwide initiative ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” the statement said.

“The U.S. shipment arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on October 14. The shipment will bring the total number of U.S.-bilaterally donated doses to Nigeria to over 7.5 million. The U.S. also contributed to the first multilateral donation of AstraZeneca vaccine in March 2021.

“Overall, COVAX has provided Nigeria with over 10 million doses to date.”

The mission noted that safe and effective vaccines remain the best tool to ending the pandemic.

“The United States has pledged to purchase and donate 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide, and to date has delivered more than 180 million doses to more than 100 countries,” the statement added.