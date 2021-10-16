LIVE: APC Holds State Congress In Ebonyi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is conducting its state congress in Ebonyi, as the exercise holds across various states of the federation.

Hundreds of party faithful thronged the Township Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital to participate in the process to elect new executive members to pilot the affairs of the state in Ebonyi.

Governor David Umahi, Deputy Governor Eric Igwe, party chieftains, and top officials of the state government are among those present at the event.

The event began with the rendition of the national anthem, after which a clergyman man said the opening prayer.