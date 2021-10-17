11 Die In Auto Crash In Kwara

Eleven people have lost their lives in an auto crash said to have been caused by wrongful overtaking along the Jebba-Bode Saadu in the Moro local government area of Kwara State.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident which occurred around 4:00pm on Sunday at Onipako village, involved two vehicles – a Toyota Corolla salon car and a commercial Toyota Hiace bus.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, who also confirmed the incident to Channels Television said there were 26 people involved in the accident – (20 males and six females).

He said all six females died in the incident.

Owoade also added that 15 other people suffered varying degrees of fracture.

The FRSC boss said those injured were taken to the Jebba Medical Centre and Emmanuel Hospital, Jebba, while the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).