EFCC Nabs 12 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, October 15, 2021, arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters at Alapata and Awotan areas of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects include: Adetola Oluwaseyi Francis, Yusuf Sadam Opeyemi, Usman Adam Abudulahi, Usman Adams Shehu, Ogunleye Timidehin Paul, Omobowa Oluwagbemileke Israel, Owoade Kehinde Elijah, Kamorudeen Sodiq Akano.

Others are; Adeboye Abdulazeez Ayodeji, Ojekunle Tobiloba Micheal, Adewole Peter Adewunmi and Adetola Olamilekan Abidemi.

According to the EFCC, the suspects most of whom claimed to be undergraduates were apprehended following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

At the point of the arrest, series of fraudulent documents and other instruments allegedly used in committing the suspected crimes were recovered from them.

The items include: Toyota Corolla, sophisticated phones and laptops.

The agency stated that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.