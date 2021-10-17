Kidnapped Twin Daughters Of Kwara Monarch Rescued

The kidnapped twin daughters of the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have been rescued.

They were rescued on Sunday alongside three workers of the king.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, all five of them were rescued unhurt.

SP Okasanmi disclosed that the kidnappers abandoned them after a hot chase by the police, local hunters and vigilantes.

Read Also: Abducted Emir Of Bungudu Regains Freedom

He added that the five rescued have been medically certified and have been handed over to their families.

The twin daughters of the monarch were abducted alongside their driver and palace workers along Osi-Obbo Ayegunle road while returning from school on Thursday.

This comes a day after the abducted Emir of Bungudu in Kaduna State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, also regained his freedom.