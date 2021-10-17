Nigeria Records 35 Deaths, 376 More Cases In 24 Hours

Nigeria has recorded 35 deaths from the coronavirus disease and 376 more cases within the last 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Saturday night in its daily update on the virus.

In the agency’s latest update, the cases were reported in Lagos and 13 other states of the federation.

As usual, Lagos topped the list with 215 cases, followed by Rivers with 82 infections. However, the FCT did not report any case.

Other states with fresh infections include Ondo – 16, Imo – 14, Plateau – 12, Kaduna – 10, Kwara – 9, Bauchi, Delta, Kano and Sokoto each having 3 cases and Nasarawa and Oyo each report one case.

On a positive note, the country has successfully managed and 197,084 patients who have recovered from the virus.

This is even as 2,804 people have died since the index case on February 27, 2020.

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 77,503 3,860 72,947 696 FCT 22,839 1,767 20,864 208 Rivers 12,513 230 12,129 154 Kaduna 9,867 93 9,696 78 Plateau 9,574 164 9,345 65 Oyo 8,721 519 8,011 191 Edo 6,560 172 6,164 224 Ogun 5,370 1 5,289 80 Ondo 4,530 80 4,352 98 Akwa Ibom 4,346 316 3,986 44 Kano 4,260 58 4,088 114 Kwara 3,916 203 3,650 63 Delta 3,559 893 2,556 110 Osun 2,961 28 2,848 85 Enugu 2,682 64 2,589 29 Gombe 2,552 69 2,429 54 Nasarawa 2,476 92 2,345 39 Anambra 2,369 17 2,333 19 Katsina 2,226 6 2,185 35 Ebonyi 2,059 24 2,003 32 Imo 2,018 93 1,884 41 Abia 1,991 34 1,928 29 Ekiti 1,755 35 1,692 28 Benue 1,749 269 1,455 25 Bauchi 1,637 24 1,596 17 Borno 1,356 4 1,314 38 Bayelsa 1,227 11 1,188 28 Adamawa 1,157 27 1,098 32 Taraba 1,092 14 1,054 24 Niger 1,051 33 998 20 Sokoto 802 2 772 28 Cross River 605 15 565 25 Jigawa 594 15 563 16 Yobe 502 3 490 9 Kebbi 458 9 433 16 Zamfara 276 21 247 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Global Tally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,878,719 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

READ ALSO: Shooting Reported At APC Faction Congress In Ogun

At least 239,514,720 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic’s overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 7,273 new deaths and 440,702 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were the United States with 1,659 new deaths, followed by Russia with 998 and Brazil with 525.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 721,567 deaths from 44,768,043 patients who have recovered from the virus.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 602,099 deaths from 21,612,237 cases, India with 451,814 deaths from 34,037,592 cases, Mexico with 283,574 deaths from 3,744,574 cases, and Russia with 221,313 deaths from 7,925,176 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 606 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 338, the Republic of North Macedonia with 331, Montenegro with 320, Bulgaria with 317, and Hungary with 314.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,506,032 deaths from 45,445,934 cases, Europe 1,346,943 deaths from 70,386,373 infections, and Asia 854,745 deaths from 54,951,304 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 749,943 deaths from 46,439,525 cases, Africa 214,863 deaths from 8,419,477 cases, Middle East 203,742 deaths from 13,655,783 cases, and Oceania 2,451 deaths from 216,333 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.