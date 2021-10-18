NUJ Asks Security Agencies To Locate ‘Missing’ Journalist

The Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ ) in Abuja has asked security agencies to help in locating a missing journalist, Mr. Tordue Salem.

Mr. Salem is a journalist with Vanguard Newspapers and covers the House of Representatives.

A statement released by the Chairman of NUJ (FCT chapter) Emmanuel Ogbeche and Secretary Ochiaka Ugwu on Sunday said the journalist has not been seen, heard from, or reached since Wednesday, October 13.

Mr. Salem who is a native of Tiv Benue State was reportedly sighted on Wednesday evening after which he seemed to have disappeared.

The NUJ asked the police and DSS to help unravel the mystery surrounding Mr. Salem’s whereabouts.

“For all us journalists in Abuja, we have been on edge these past few days over the mysterious disappearance of our colleague and friend, Mr. Tordue Salem,” the statement, signed by the Union’s Chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche and Secretary, Ochiaka Ugwu, said.

“It is worrying that an adult will simply vanish into thin air without a trace. This is unacceptable and we urge the police and DSS to rise up to the occasion and provide answers to this troubling situation”.

The NUJ officials also called on journalists to remain hopeful, prayerful and offer any leads that could prove useful in resolving the impasse.