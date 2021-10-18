Ten Bandits Killed As Security Operatives Raid Hideouts In Kaduna  

Ten bandits have been killed after a gun battle with a joint team of security forces in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops according to a statement signed on Monday by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan encountered the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru, in the outskirts of Fatika and engaged them in a gun battle.

One of the camps of the bandits was burnt down, while some of the bandits escaped with gunshot injuries.

Items including several motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights, and some charms were recovered in the camps.

One kidnap victim, Abubakar Usman, was rescued by the troops.

Following the development, the Kaduna State government appealed to residents of Fatika general area to report to security agencies anyone found seeking medical attention for questionable injuries.