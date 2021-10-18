Viral Video: IGP Orders Investigation Of Officers Seen Extorting, Assaulting Travellers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the investigation of police personnel who were seen in a trending video extorting and assaulting travellers in Kogi State.

In the viral video, a police officer was seen assaulting a passenger and also allegedly extorted him of N25,000 with the use of his ATM card.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said the police chief specifically directed the Kogi State Police Command to carry out a thorough probe into the incident.

He equally called for calm, assuring that justice would be done for the victims of the police assault and extortion.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command to immediately carry out discrete investigations into the incident depicted in the attached trending video from a location believed to be in Kogi State,” the statement read.

“The IGP calls for calm, noting that at the end of the investigations, justice will be done to the victim of the incident and police personnel found guilty, brought to book.”

Officers In Custody

In furtherance of the IGP’s directives, the Kogi State Police Command said it has identified and arrested the erring police officers.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ovye Aya, stated this in a statement, noting that the affected policemen were on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, condemned the action of the officers.

He identified the police as ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima and CPL Umameh Mathias, adding that they physically assaulted one of the travellers.

While noting that the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been issued an official query, the police commissioner said the three other junior officers are currently undergoing orderly room trial (police internal disciplinary actions).

According to the police commissioner, the aforementioned officers have been detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

He assured that any of the officers found wanting in the investigations would be dealt with accordingly.

As part of a measure to instill confidence in the police, the commissioner noted that the Command is doing its best to establish contact with the victims.

CP Dabban equally enjoined the victims to reach out to the Command via the phone number 08107899269.