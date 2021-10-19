Buhari To Host Turkish President Erdogan In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Abuja on a two-day official visit.

This is according to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

Erdogan is expected to fly in from Angola, accompanied by the Turkish First Lady, Mrs. Emine Erdogan.

He is to depart for Togo at the end of his visit.

“In the course of the visit, the leaders of the two countries are expected to consider about two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MOUs and they will authorize the signing of those on which there is a concurrence,” Shehu’s statement said.

“In addition to the bilateral discussions, President Erdogan will hold one-on-one meeting with President Buhari and he is expected to commission the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja while his wife, Emine, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari is expected to commission the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

“The school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency, TIKA.

“Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations.”