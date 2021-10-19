Criminals Conniving With Monarchs In Bauchi, Says Governor Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Tuesday alleged that criminals are conniving with some traditional rulers.

Speaking during the State Executive Council meeting in Bauchi, the governor said some bad eggs in the security circuit also collude with criminals to unleash mayhem on communities in the state.

According to Mohammed, his administration is having sleepless nights over renewed criminal activity in the state.

This is even as he charged the newly appointed state commissioners and special advisers to be on the alert and security-conscious in their various local governments.

“Security, we are having sleepless nights. There is no time I am not talking about security,” the governor told his political appointees. “You are my representatives in your own right; we will have to change our style.

“These people are coming, and they are conniving with our traditional institutions and even bad eggs within the security agencies.

“We have to work very hard because everything in this world is about life and property. If you are dead, then there is nothing in it. The fact that we are being mentioned as the most peaceful state in northern Nigeria is giving us more challenge.”

READ ALSO: Troops Kill 50 Bandits In Kaduna: State Govt

Bauchi, just like other states in the north-east has had its fair share of the security challenges, especially as the nation battles a 12-year insurgency.

Boko Haram’s Islamic State-allied rivals have been consolidating their grip on the northeast after the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau this year, in a major shift in Nigeria’s 12-year insurgency.