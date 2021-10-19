Police Arrest Two Foreigners With Explosives In Akwa Ibom

The police authorities in Akwa Ibom State have arrested two foreigners with explosives in the Niger Delta region.

Also arrested with the Cameroonians was a Nigerian.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Mcdon disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Uyo, the state capital.

READ ALSO: One Dead, Two Rescued In Ikorodu Building Collapse

The suspects were identified as – Adede De Black, Fombutu and Bernard Mfam, from Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The police spokesman explained that the suspects were arrested by men of the AIG Border Patrol Squad along Okobo-Oron highway.

During stop and search operations, the explosives including two bags of dynamites, charms and other dangerous weapons were also recovered from them.

The breakthrough, the police say, was as a result of the introduction of new innovations in the security architecture pioneered by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Amegieme Andrew, in synergy with other security agencies.

While assuring residents of the security of lives and property in all parts of the state, the State Police Command appealed for continued support from stakeholders to make the job of securing Akwa Ibom easier.