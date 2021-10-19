Troops Kill 50 Bandits In Kaduna: State Govt

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said no fewer than 50 bandits have been killed by a combined team of security officials during an operation in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

The bandits were neutralized during an operation carried out by both the ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari local government area.

According to the Kaduna state Commissioner for internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon-Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis.

Following extensive scans, bandits were spotted on five motorcycles, about 4km east of Saulawa, waiting to ambush the ground forces. But they were engaged vigorously by the helicopter gunship and were wiped out.

The Commissioner further said that armed bandits on about 50 motorcycles were sighted fleeing towards Farin Ruwa, and were struck effectively by the gunship while fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces.

A second helicopter gunship joined the operations, and many more fleeing bandits were neutralized by precise strikes.

Assessments revealed that more than 50 bandits were neutralized during the joint operation, Aruwan said.