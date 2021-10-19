Advertisement

UCL: Benzema Scores As Real Madrid Thrash Shakhtar Donetsk

Updated October 19, 2021
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian defender Serhiy Kryvtsov scored an own goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev on October 19, 2021. Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP
Real Madrid thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday as Karim Benzema scored on the eve of his trial in France on charges of complicity in blackmail.

A first-half own goal from Serhiy Kryvtsov put Real on their way before Vinicius Junior scored two superb goals before setting up Rodrygo for the fourth.

Benzema added the fifth in injury time in a game played in Kiev.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid Star Benzema Goes On Trial In Sextape Case

The French international striker goes on trial in France on Wednesday with four other men accused of complicity in the attempted blackmail of his former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena in a case known as the “sextape affair”.

It is not known if Benzema will be present for the start of the trial.

It was a welcome win for Real, the 13-time European champions, after they slipped to an embarrassing home defeat to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol in their last match.

Sheriff lost 3-1 to Inter Milan on Tuesday but Real are still second to them in Group D with both clubs on six points.

 

