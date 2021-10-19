Yemi Alade Meets Royal Family, Shines At Earthshot Prize Awards

Nigeria’s Afrobeats diva, Yemi Alade recently performed at the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony held on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, London.

The Earthshot prize is a Nobel-like award founded by the Duke of Cambridge and renowned British naturalist David Attenborough with the aim of inspiring innovative solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges currently facing the planet.

Representing Africa, Yemi Alade delivered a rendition of her hit single “Rain” at the ceremony, wearing a gorgeous red Ankara playsuit designed by Athena.

The exclusive and globally broadcast event was organised by the Royal Foundation, led by Prince Williams.

Speaking after her performance at the event, Yemi Alade said she was elated to have been invited by the Royal family to perform alongside musical geniuses like Ed Sheeran, among others.

“The event was simply amazing and I am elated to have represented Africa and Africans on global stage. It’s our time to shine and the world is focused on our music. I appreciate the Royal family and Prince William for the honour extended to me”, she said.

Also in a post on her Instagram page, she appreciated Prince Williams and Duchess Kate for recognising and selecting her song.

“Thank you for inviting us Prince Williams and Duchess Kate … and selecting my song “RAIN”

“Happy to know the Duchess loved my dress and the Duke loved my performance at the #earthshotprize.”

The singer was also on the red carpet with Emma Thompson, host Dermot O’Leary, Clara Amfo, and Ed Sheeran.

The event also had in attendance, the crème of sports; Mohammed Salah, Danni Alves, of entertainment; David Oyelowo, Emma Thompson, from the British government; Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the Royal family; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, among others.