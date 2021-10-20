888 People Killed In Kaduna Within Nine Months – Report

At least 888 people were killed in violent attacks by bandits in various parts of Kaduna State in the last nine months.

This is according to the quarterly security report presented by the state government.

The report also showed that a total number of 343 people were killed by bandits between July and September this year alone, while 2,553 people were kidnapped by bandits in various communities across the state from January to September 2021.

The report. presented by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, during an enlarged security meeting on Wednesday, attributed the deaths to kidnappings, banditry, communal clashes, violent attacks and reprisals that cut across all ethnic and religious groups in the State.

On his part, Governor Nasir El-Rufai while sympathising with the victims of the attacks, ordered for the immediate compensation of surviving victims and relatives of the deceased.

El-Rufai also asked the Federal Government to urgently declare the bandits as terrorists to enable security forces to use maximum weapons to dislodge them from their hideouts.