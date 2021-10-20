BREAKING: Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Youths At Lekki Tollgate

The police on Wednesday fired a tear gas canister at the Lekki tollgate where celebrities and youths held a memorial car procession in Lagos State.

Scores of youths, including celebrities were holding the procession amid the presence of armed security operatives before they were dispersed.

The procession, held in hounor of victims of police brutality, was organised to commemorate the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests that led to the disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

More to follow…