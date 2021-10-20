Advertisement

Youths Gather At Unity Fountain To Mark #EndSARS Anniversary

Emperor Simon  
Updated October 20, 2021
Youths gathered at the Unity Fountain on October 20, 2021.

 

Youths from various parts of Abuja on Wednesday observed a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

The rally commenced at the Unity Fountain where the youths, led by social activist, Omoyele Sowore, marched across some of the major streets in the nation’s capital.

The youths displayed placards with different inscriptions and chanted songs of solidarity.

 

Sowore, while addressing journalists during the rally, said the government has not shown any remorse, one year after the protests and has continued to suppress the citizens.

He said justice has yet to be served on security operatives involved in the shooting at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on October 20, 2021.

Youths display placards as they gathered at the Unity Fountain on October 20, 2021.

 

A lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who was also at the rally, expressed displeasure that the panel of inquiry set up by the government to investigate cases of human rights violations in Abuja has yet to conclude its findings one year after.

From the Unity Fountain, the youths marched towards the National Assembly but they were intercepted by a team of security operatives.

They comprise operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Department of State Service (DSS), and other security agencies.

 

The security operatives mounted a barricade to prevent the youths from proceeding with their rally.

Despite the action of the security team, the situation was peaceful as the two sides stood face-to-face, with the youths chanting songs of solidarity.



