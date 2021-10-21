72 Lawyers Elevated To SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has elevated 72 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In Nigeria, the SAN is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, is expected to swear in the new senior advocates during an inauguration ceremony to be held on December 8 at the Supreme Court premises in Abuja.

Below is a full list of those to be conferred with the honour:

ACADEMICS

Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo

Prof Christian Chizundu Wigwe

Prof Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo

Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola

Prof Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe

Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika

Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi

Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie

Prof Abiola Olaitan Sanni

Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu

ADVOCATES

George Audu Anuga

Simon Asember Lough

Eko Ejembi Eko

Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi

Reuben Okpanachi Atabo

John Ogwu Adele

Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa

Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun

Jacob Johnson Usman

Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja

Salman Jawando Ayinla

Adeola Rasaq Omotunde

Mathew Gwar Bukka

Mohammed Ndayako

Hassan Usman El-Yakub

Ishaq Magaji Hussaini

Samuel Atung

Mohammed Abdulhamid

Kabiru Aliyu

Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani

Uche Sunday Awa

Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa

Philip Ndubuisi Umeh

Peter Aguigom Afuba

Felix Anayo Onuzulike

Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu

Benjamin Nworah Osaka

Ikenna Okoli

Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora

Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu

Clement Onwuenwunor

Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka

Anthony Obinna Mogboh

Victor Ugwuezumba Opara

Kamasuode Wodu

Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi

Sammie Abiye Somiari

Ogaga Ovrawah

Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye

Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe

Marcellous Eguvwe Oru

Mark Okebuinor Mordi

Ehiogie West-Idahosa

Fredricks Ebos Itula

Ibrahim Idris Agbomere

Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi

Bolarinwa Olotu

Adekola Olawale Fapohunda

Adekunle Akanbi Ojo

Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun

Rotimi Sheriff Seriki

Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola

Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye

Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade 65. Afolabi Fatai Kuti

Francis Omotosho

Ayodeji Adedipe

Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola

James Akingbola Akinola

Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed

Dauda Adekola Mustapha

Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi