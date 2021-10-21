Any Politician Caught Encouraging Illicit Drug Use Won’t Be Spared, Says Marwa

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has warned politicians against sponsoring or encouraging the use of illicit drugs.

Marwa stated this on Thursday during the weekly ministerial briefing at the State House in Abuja.

He stressed that where there was evidence of the involvement of any politician in illicit drug business, the agency would not hesitate to prosecute anyone involved.

According to the NDLEA boss, the agency will never support the economic use of cannabis because there is no scientific proof that it heals.

With about 10.6 million users, Nigeria leads in the consumption of cannabis, hence its legalisation would never be considered in the interest of the nation, he added.

Marwa proposed that politicians should not only advance advocacy against illicit drug use but be subjected to a test before being entrusted with the responsibility of public offices.

He proposed 20 years or life sentence for drug traffickers to replace the option of a fine, as enshrined in the NDLEA Act currently under revision in the National Assembly.