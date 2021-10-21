Nnamdi Kanu Brought To Court For Trial Amid Heavy Security

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been brought to court by officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) for his trial.

He was brought into the courtroom amid heavy security with journalists denied access to film or take pictures of the embattled IPOB leader.

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to the Kanu confirmed to journalists that his client was already in court for his trial, sending pictures of them together in the courtroom.

Kanu was brought into the court premises under a tight security convoy at exactly 8:00 am.

As at the time of compiling this report, no journalist has been allowed entrance into the courtroom.

RELATED: DSS Bars Journalists From Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu Trial Resumes

DSS officials had earlier set up a barricade at the entrance of the Federal High Court where the case is to be heard and they prevented reporters and officials from gaining entry, resulting in angry scenes and arguments.

This comes three days after the Federal Government filed seven amended charges bordering on treasonable felony and acts of terrorism against him.

The trial Judge Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned proceedings till today due to Kanu’s absence in court on Monday, insisting the trial will not go on in his absence.

– Arrest, Rearrest, and Repatriation –

Kanu was first arrested in 2015 on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, and improper importation of goods, among others.

He was initially detained and arraigned in court, but he fled the country in 2017 after he was granted bail for medical reasons.

The embattled IPOB leader was later sighted in Israel, but he was intercepted on June 27 and repatriated to Nigeria to face the charges for which he was arrested – about four years since he jumped bail.

His repatriation followed an operation conducted by Nigerian security operatives in collaboration with international partners.

On July 26, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja adjourned the trial of Kanu until October 21 after the DSS failed to produce him in court.

She faulted the action of the security outfit and asked the prosecution to be diligent with dates whenever she gives one, stressing that it was important for Kanu to be present at his trial.