Uzodinma Swears In Acting Imo Chief Judge

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has sworn in the new acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Theresa Chikeka.

The swearing-in ceremony held on Thursday at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

In his remarks, the governor stressed the need to encourage the judiciary to preserve itself from divisiveness.

Any bastardisation of the institution, he said, will erode the confidence of the people with serious consequences on the survival of the nation’s democracy.

According to the governor, the judiciary is known as the last hope of the common man and needs to be protected.

“Your appointment is a solemn call to duty. It is a call to an exemplary leadership that should inspire and unite the bench and the bar,” he said.

“Henceforth, your colleagues in the bench will look up to you as the rallying point for cohesion and synergy. Likewise your learned colleagues in the bar. They will also look up to you as the leading light and the bastion of impartiality in the temple of justice.”

He explained that the appointment of the acting chief judge was part of efforts by the state government to fine-tune operations of the judiciary and encourage capacity building in the discharge of its constitutional role.

On her part, Justice Chikeka thanked the governor for the privilege to serve and promised to deliver her constitutional duties without fear or favour.

“Well, just as I said after my oath, I promised that I am going to discharge my duties without fear or favour, affection or ill-will so that all is, will and continue to be well,” Justice Chikeka said.