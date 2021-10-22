FG Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Inciting Attacks That Killed 175 Security Personnel, Several Others

The Federal Government has accused the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of using Radio Biafra to instigate violence that led to the death of at least 175 security personnel and several other citizens.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the allegation at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He alleged that Kanu also used the online station to incite members of the group to commit violent attacks against civil and democratic institutions across the country, especially in the South East.

According to Malami, such assaults include attacks on security personnel, police stations, security formations, and the destruction of properties of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and private citizens.

He said 175 security operatives – 128 policemen, 37 military personnel, and 10 other security operatives – were killed in the attacks.

The AGF also blamed members of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for Tuesday’s attack on traditional rulers who were having a meeting in Imo. Two traditional rulers were killed in that attack.

He added that Kanu also played a role in the violence recorded during the EndSARS protests in 2020.

“The EndSARS protests of October 2020 played into the sinister plans of Nnamdi Kanu, whereby he seized the protests through subversive and inciting online broadcasts and actively commanded and directed attacks on security personnel and facilities,” Malami said.

“As a result of these broadcasts, members of IPOB attacked and killed security personnel and burnt down Police stations, Correctional centres, INEC offices, bus terminals, the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Banks, hospitals, shopping malls and vehicles, amongst others.”

Malami stated that during the attacks, 19 offices, 18 logistical vehicles, several election materials, equipment and ICT gadgets belonging to INEC were destroyed in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Imo States.

He added that 164 police stations and formations, including the Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State, were attacked by IPOB/ESN members.

Malami told journalists at the briefing that a Presidential Ad-hoc Committee, comprising twenty-four members, which he heads found links between Kanu and the attacks during its investigations into his activities.

