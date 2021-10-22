EndSARS Memorial: I Have Directed The Release Of Persons Arrested, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday said he has ordered the release of those arrested during the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests in the state.

This followed the memorial procession held on Wednesday at the Lekki tollgate, in hounor of victims of police brutality and to commemorate the one year anniversary of the protests that forced the Nigeria Police to disband its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we saw a protest in Lagos and everybody that was arrested in connection with the protest has been released, except an individual that was caught with dangerous weapons and who confessed to the police that he joined the protest to cause mayhem,” the governor said.

He commended the police for identifying and isolating troublemakers from law-abiding people who conducted themselves in line with the laws.

While extending a hand of fellowship to the youth to be stakeholders in the development of the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his commitment to reconciliation.

He also asked the young citizens to join the rebuilding effort in order to restore the operating capacity of institutions affected in the violence recorded in 2020.

Speaking on the rebuilding effort, the governor explained that the destruction had slowed down operational activities of the affected public institutions, but stressed that the state government would not shy away from its responsibility to rebuild the facilities and restore their operating capacity.

Reacting to the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution being awaited, he said his administration would make the full report available to the public.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave an assurance that the government would not make any attempt to cover up the recommendations of the panel, whether it was in its favour or not.

“The panel concluded its sittings about three days ago and has asked for time to put the reports together behind closed doors,” he said. “We do not know the content of the report, but we want to say publicly that upon the handover of the report, we will be making it public.

“We will not cover up anything. This is not who we are and that is not what our government stands for.”