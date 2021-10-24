Advertisement

Alleged N780m Corruption: EFCC Grills Former Senate President Anyim

Updated October 24, 2021
A file photo of Anyim Pius Anyim – a Nigerian politician who served as the President of the Nigerian senate and was Secretary to the Government of the Federation during Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency.

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has commenced the interrogation of a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim in a case of alleged corruption and diversion of public funds.

Anyim who arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja at about 3:00 pm on Sunday, is now being grilled by a team of operatives.

Though details of the specific allegations against the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), were sketchy as of press time, a source familiar with the case informed Channels Television that it is linked to the corruption and money laundering case involving former Aviation Minister and serving senator, Senator Stella Oduah.

Part of the rehabilitation funds to the tune of N780 million was allegedly traced to a company in which Senator Anyim has interests.



