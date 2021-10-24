Insecurity: FG Up To The Task, Doing Very Well – Ali Ndume

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has said the Federal Government is doing well to tackle the security challenges confronting the country.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the Borno senator said insecurity is a global challenge, adding that there is a decline in the insecurity in the land.

He equally cited the recent alleged bombing of a train track along the Abuja-Kaduna route, describing the issue as an isolated case.

“All I can say is that the insecurity in the country is going down, but it is not eliminated. It has not come to the end. And normally this kind of a thing is not that you say that it is all over. It will not be all over,” he said.

“Even before we had this escalated situation, there were isolated cases of insecurity everywhere. It is normal in every country. But thank God the government is up to the task and we are doing very well.”

Nigeria has been experiencing a series of security threats ranging from terrorism, banditry, militancy, cultism among others in several parts of the country.

The country has been battling terrorism for more than a decade which according to officials, has resulted in the killing of at least 36,000 people and the displacement of hundreds of thousands in the northeast.

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) split from the jihadist group Boko Haram in 2016 and has since become a dominant threat in Nigeria, attacking troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints.