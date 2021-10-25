Terrorists Who Tried To Kill Me Still Legally Active In Nigeria – Weekly Quotes

The security of lives and properties remains the main responsibility of all governments in the world and concerns have continued to grow regarding operations of various groups threatening global peace.

This concern plays a major role in building our quotes for the past week. While Nigeria still battles to get rid of bandits and the Boko Haram sect, President Erdogan of Turkey hinted within the week that there might be yet another group to worry about.

Below are major quotes from last week, selected from some of the stories we have published, that mirror the greater phase of what transpired between October 17 to October 23; they are not just showcasing Nigeria’s challenges but what the world is grappling with.

1. “The perpetrator of the heinous failed coup of July the 15th, FETO, is still illegally active in Nigeria, and we are continuously sharing our intelligence with the Nigerian interlocutors and authorities.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey says members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) that attempted to push him out of power on July 15, 2016 through a failed coup are currently in Nigeria.

2. “Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa. China-Nigeria cooperation has been the pacesetter of China-Africa cooperation.’’

Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will use the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Nigeria to promote a strategic partnership to new heights.

3. “The launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the Central Bank of Nigeria in advancing the boundaries of payments system in order to make financial transactions easier and seamless for every strata of the society.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria reveals that President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the eNaira on Monday.

4. “Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism [Boko Haram]). This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing, and disruptions of peace in the country.”

The Nigerian Government says it has established a connection between Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, and a firm being investigated for terrorism.

5. “I say with all confidence that I do not think that the Nigerian Government possesses the political will to end police brutality because they benefit from our indignity; they lack proactive action, political will, and implementation of policies.”

#EndSARS advocate, Rinu Oduala, criticizes the Nigerian Government, saying it lacks the political will to end police brutality across the nation.

6. “One year later, and despite ample opportunities for the families of those allegedly killed and those alleging a massacre to present evidence, there has been none: No bodies, no families, no convincing evidence, nothing. Where are the families of those who were reportedly killed at the toll gate? Did they show up at the Judicial Panel of Inquiry? If not, why?”

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed claims there is no evidence to show that any protester was killed at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

7. “Speak out against the invasion of communities in Nigeria by your kinsmen from foreign countries.”

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom asks Fulanis, indigenous in Nigeria, to speak out against the invasion of communities in Nigeria by their kinsmen from other nations.

8. “Yesterday (Wednesday), we saw a protest in Lagos and everybody that was arrested in connection with the protest has been released, except an individual that was caught with dangerous weapons and who confessed to the police that he joined the protest to cause mayhem.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says he has ordered the release of those arrested during the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests in the state.

9. “Any politician caught encouraging illicit drug use won’t be spared.”

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, warns politicians against sponsoring or encouraging the use of illicit drugs.

10. ‘‘As a positive outcome, eight major Agreements/MoUs on a number of the key sectors including Energy, Defense Industry, Mining and HydroCarbons among others were signed today. We have agreed that implementation is to commence immediately.”

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina revealed that Nigeria and Turkey have signed eight major Agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on a number of the key sectors.

11. “Politics is not something that should cause anybody to lose his or her life. We are moving towards the electioneering period, and I just want to use this opportunity to appeal to you all.”

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde announces an end to the political difference between him and the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

13. “It will be a flash in the pan. Some legislators will get pissy. And then in a few weeks, they will move onto something else. Meanwhile, we are printing money in the basement, and we are fine.”

A former Facebook worker reportedly tells US authorities that the platform has put profits before stopping problematic content, weeks after another whistle-blower helped stoke the firm’s latest crisis with similar claims.

13. “I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries including Germany and the United States who appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader.