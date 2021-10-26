2023: Nigeria Needs Credible Leader Irrespective Of Tribe, Religion – Governor Fintiri

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has said that Nigeria needs a credible leader irrespective of tribe and religion to pilot the affairs of the country.

Fintiri, who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee, stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, the nation is plagued with a series of challenges and zoning could not solve the issues.

He said the main opposition has learned its lessons and is repositioning itself to take over power at the federal level to meet the aspirations of Nigerians.

While noting that Nigerian youths need a leader who will build a future for them, the governor said his party is committed to the cause.

“The problem of Nigeria is not about zoning, it is for us to look for a credible candidate. Anywhere that person comes from, irrespective of his religion or tribe,” he said.

“What you and I are after today is to have a good leader that will be able to deliver on our economy, security that will impact on human development, deploy the kind of infrastructure that we need.”

The governor also reacted to the relationship between him and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

When asked whether he is a supporter of Abubakar, he replied saying: “I am the supporter of everybody.”

To Governor Fintiri, the former Vice President is a “leader to everybody in the PDP, he is our last presidential candidate and if given the opportunity again, I will support him.”

On whether Abubakar would join the 2023 presidential race, the governor neither confirmed nor denied it.

He simply said the former vice president has all the qualities to vie for the highest office in the country.