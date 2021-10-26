Anambra Election: IGP Deploys DIG, Assistant Commissioners To Improve Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Joseph Egbunike, and Assistant Commissioners of Police to overhaul and improve security in Anambra State.

This comes ahead of the governorship election slated on November 6.

“The overhauling includes the deployment of selected seasoned Strategic Commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above to Anambra State for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the Elections,” a statement signed by police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said.

“The IGP noted that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike has been deployed to Anambra State as the Coordinator of the security component for the Elections.”

According to the statement, DIG Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation “of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee that law abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“DIG Egbunike will be assisted by the DIG in-charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed. Other Strategic Commanders deployed to Anambra State include five (5) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), fourteen (14) Commissioners of Police (CPs), thirty-one (31) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and forty-eight (48) Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

“The Senior Officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three (3) Senatorial Districts, twenty-one (21) Local Government Areas, and the 5720 polling units in Anambra State.”

The IGP reassured the nation that the Force is adequately prepared for the governorship election.

He reiterated that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide a level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel and equipment, accredited observers and other key players in Anambra State.

He also called on citizens in Anambra State to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced to protect them before, during, and after the elections.