PHOTOS: Pensioners Protest, Demand Payment Of Entitlement By Osun Govt

Pensioners under the aegis of Contributory Pension Scheme have protested over the non-payment of their entitlement by the Osun State government.

They took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday to condemn the non-payment of their entitlement since they retired from service.

The protesters converged at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo and marched through strategic areas in the state capital.

They finally gathered at the entrance of the state government secretariat in the Abeere area to continue their protest.

However, the security operatives who were on the ground to monitor the situation shut the gate of the secretariat to prevent the senior citizens from entering the premises.

In a bid to make their protest more effective, the pensioners blocked the roads leading to the secretariat, an action that led to a gridlock.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs, the senior citizens called on the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to ensure their pensions and gratuities were promptly paid.

According to them, the state government has refused to pay their gratuity and pension arrears since 2016.

They added that the half salary arrears – between January 2016 and 2018 – of some members have not been paid by the government.

See more photos of the protest below: